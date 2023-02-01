Passenger dies from injuries sustained in Jan. 27 crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A front seat passenger in a car that slammed into the back of a dump truck on Jan. 27 died on Tuesday from injuries suffered in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police said the accident occurred on northbound U.S. 71 Highway near east 18th Street.

A Kenworth dump truck stopped in a lane of traffic along U.S. 71 Highway because of traffic congestion, according to a KCPD news release.

A speeding white Kia Sorento crashed into to the back of the dump truck, the new release states.

The driver of the Kia suffered serious injuries.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

