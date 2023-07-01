Passenger dies in crash at Brush Creek, Ward parkways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal crash late Friday night near Brush Creek and Ward parkways.

Shortly before midnight, a black Chevrolet Equinox was driving north on Ward Parkway at a high speed, according to KCPD.

The driver did not follow a curve in the road and the vehicle traveled off the parkway to the left and down an embankment.

The vehicle overturned and rolled several times.

Police say one passenger in the vehicle who wasn't wearing a seat belt was ejected during the crash.

The passenger died on the scene, per KCPD.

Two additional passengers were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The driver and two other passengers were not injured.

KCPD is investigating suspected impairment in the crash.

This is the 40th traffic fatality of the year in Kansas City, Missouri, compared with 45 deaths at this time last year.