Passenger dies of injures after vehicle crash from 2 weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One is dead after a motor vehicle crash on Friday, Aug. 27.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s East Patrol Division originally responded to the scene.

Two cars collided at Truman Road and Topping Avenue.

A white Scion was traveling west on Truman Road as a silver Nissan was traveling north on Topping Avenue.

The Nissan did not stop at the red traffic signal, hitting the Scion and resulting in the Nissan driver being taken into custody for investigation of impairment, according to KCPD.

Two weeks after the crash, the KCPD Accident Investigation Section was notified that the victim, a passenger of the Scion, had died Sept. 10.

