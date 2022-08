KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash on Missouri 58 Highway between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway about 9:30 p.m.

Police say two passengers were ejected from one of the vehicles.

One passenger died.

Belton Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the traffic unit at 816-331-1500.