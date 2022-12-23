Passengers arrive on-time at KCI but struggle to find transportation home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter weather conditions across the country have many travelers thankful when they see their flight is on-time.

But getting from airport to airport is only half the battle.

RELATED | Winter storm causing flight cancelations, power outages across the US

KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon found several travelers at Kansas City International Airport early Friday morning who made it to KCI on-time but were stuck at the airport without a ride home.

“We got here on-time, and by the time we got our bags, 200 people got their apps out and tried to get a ride-share,” KCI passenger Lot, who was attempting to get home to Shawnee, said Friday. “There were zero ride shares.”

Lot and fellow passenger Paul described logging on to the apps and getting charged after booking a ride, only to see the ride eventually canceled.

Even using traditional taxis proved problematic.

“You can call the taxi here, but the person who answers says they don’t have anything running right now,” Paul said.

The pair were eventually able to reach Lot’s family, who planned to pick them up at the airport Friday morning.

“It’s just the season,” Lot said. “You got to smile and just go enjoy your family and not let it ruin the experience.”

FlyKCI’s website includes resources for ground transportation both to and from the airport.

—