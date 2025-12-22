Passengers at Kansas City International Airport to see new body scanners

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

Passengers will now find all new body scanners at the TSA checkpoint at Kansas City International Airport. A KCI spokesperson said they just finished this upgrade last week.

"Everyone is used to the hands above the head and all that, and so these are down by your side," airport spokesperson Jackson Overstreet said.

The new technique might require a little bit of an adjustment by travelers.

"I had not used that machine before," passenger Mark Larson told me. "I have an artificial hip and they directed me to that scanner specifically."

Larson appreciated the new machine.

"This was arms down, it was slick," she said. "The other machine would always ding when I walked through because of the titanium in the hip, so this, I walked right through and they said, 'You're good to go.'"

The new machine requires passengers to walk between two flat panels.

I watched one passenger go through and it took about five seconds. Unlike the previous scanners where you had to raise your hands, the new technology allows people to walk through normally.

I talked to the TSA and a spokesperson told me via email that the machines use low-energy radio waves similar to a cell phone, and they have these at various airports.

The TSA said these upgrades happen as opportunities and funding allow.

