Pastor who survived shooting will bring full day of ministry to Linwood Shopping Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The closure of Sun Fresh Market in the Linwood Shopping Center brought a lot of attention to Kansas City's east side.

When the grocery store closed, it opened deeper conversations among faith leaders and the community that relied on the store.

"Some people out here in this neighborhood are homeless," said Jackie Grover, who shops in the area. "Of course you’ll have a high crime rate because they have nowhere to go."

Before Sun Fresh Market closed, the store was the main reason Grover would take a bus to the Linwood Shopping Center.

"Everybody needs a neighborhood store to go to," he said.

KSHB 41 Jackie Grover usually takes a bus to the Linwood Shopping Center to go to the Sun Fresh Market.

As he waited at the bus stop, he told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson what he thinks it will take to transform the community despite the store leaving.

Grover said: "Come into the community to deliver the word, the good word to people, that way you get them to see what they're doing wrong."

After seeing Jackson's coverage of the problems at the store and its closing, Pastor Marvin Estill reached out to discuss community-based solutions.

Estill runs a nonprofit called Revival KC Inc. and has plans that align with what Grover is asking for.

"The community has lifted up its voice and said we want more, we deserve better," Estill said. "This is the time."

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department's crime map of the area shows high numbers of assaults and property crimes.

KSHB 41 Pastor Marvin Estill is the co-founder of Revival KC Inc.

Estill and his wife were getting gas years ago on East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue when they were caught in the crossfire of a gun fight.

Estill was hit by gunfire.

"I thank God he saved me that night," Estill said."I was scared for my life and the life of my wife. I thought I was going to die in that moment."

Surviving their own trauma has led to their ministry.

On Sept. 28th, the nonprofit will hold an event called "Revival on Prospect" at the Linwood Shopping Center.

From 10am to 8pm, there will be a day filled with worship, healing, praying, baptisms and food.

His wife, Belinda Estill, said this is their way of strengthening the community.

"One day, I was using the bathroom," she said. "I heard three women. They were struggling with substance abuse. They didn't know I had the same struggle. They were like 'we don't know where to go'. That's why we're here. They don't know where to go, so we're gonna come to you," she said.

Estill and her husband are also closing on a property located on Independence Avenue that will be home to their new ministry — an urban monastery.

It will be a Christian-based living space for men in the metro area. The goal is to equip the men to live a spiritual life through their church, King of Glory Global Church.

There will be collaborations with prison re-entry programs to help with reintegration.

Men who stay there will get involved with the community, participate in community service and assist with rehabbing properties.

The pastors also plan to have a community kitchen to encourage food product creators in the area who want to start a business.

"I see a community that is resilient. I see a community ready. I see a people hungry. I see a people fired up. I see a people that have been silenced," Pastor Estill said.

Grover believes to get to people's hearts on the city's east side will take willing leaders and individuals.

"You got to know about the Lord to make it out here," he said. "Without God, you can't make it nowhere."

