KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took to social media Friday morning for an important announcement.

Baby no. 3 is on the way!

The couple made the announcement with the help of their first two children, Sterling and Bronze, with the family taking turns holding up an ultrasound readout of baby no. 3.

Within the first 30 minutes of the announcement, the post had already received more than 150,000 likes and 1.1 million views.

This is a developing story.