Patrick Mahomes comments on Kevin Strickland's release from prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke on Kevin Strickland's release from prison Wednesday afternoon.

Strickland spent spending 43 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted by a jury for 1978 triple murder.

“Obviously, it’s terrible that he was in jail for that long being an innocent man," Mahomes said.

Mahomes also said that he hopes Strickland's case sets a new precedent moving forward.

"I’m glad that he’s out now and hopefully his release can be a thing that doesn’t let people get in that same situation that he was in and lose a big part of their life,” he said.

Strickland was released on Nov. 23. He served the longest sentence of any wrongfully convicted person in Missouri.

