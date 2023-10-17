Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, global athletes invest in Alpine F1 racing team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are part of a new ownership group featuring several other global athletes of the Alpine F1 racing team.

Mahomes, Kelce, professional golfer Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua and soccer players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Juan Mata and Roger Ehrenberg are part of the Otro Capital investment group.

“It’s an exciting time for the sport, and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage,” Mahomes said as part of Tuesday’s announcement. “I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

Other investors in the Alpine F1 group include RedBird Capital Partners, Maximum Effort Investments, the Huntsman Family and Main Street Advisors.

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1,” Kelce said. “Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership.”

Earlier this year, Mahomes was one of a number of high-profile athletes and celebrities to attend the Miami Grand Prix. With his involvement in F1, Mahomes now has ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting KC and, with wife Brittany Mahomes, KC Current.

