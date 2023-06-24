Paul Chaney Fitness Fundraiser honors memory of 20-year-old man, benefits pets in need of homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Paul Chaney, a trainer at The Foundation Westport, passed away in a motorcycle crash in September.

The 20-year-old helped save five lives as an organ donor, but his legacy is continuing to make a difference to this day.

On Saturday, Chaney's family, friends and community members gathered at The Foundation Westport for the second annual Paul Chaney Fitness Fundraiser.

Jason Gould/KSHB The Paul Chaney Fitness Fundraiser honors the life of a 20-year-old man, and his love for animals, by raising money for KC P.A.W.S.

The fundraiser combines Chaney's love for animals and fitness to raise money for the KC Protective Animal Welfare Society, or P.A.W.S., a no-kill rescue that focused on rehabilitation, fostering and finding the right homes for pets through match-based adoptions. The money raised at the event will support the rescue's veterinary care fund.

Chaney's parents were inspired to organize the event, along with those at The Foundation, because of his passion and love for his pets.

"Paul has always loved dogs," Kate Chaney, Paul's mother, said. "I remember when our previous dog was diagnosed with bone cancer and couldn't jump up anymore, he actually built a ramp for his bed, to try and encourage our dog to get up on his bed."

Those who attended the fitness fundraiser were able to meet adoptable animals, participate in fitness and water balloon competitions and enjoy music, food and drinks, a small business raffle and more.

Jason Gould/KSHB The Paul Chaney Fitness Fundraiser honors the life of a 20-year-old man, and his love for animals, by raising money for KC P.A.W.S.

In addition to helping animals in the community find a new home, Jeff Chaney, Paul's father, said the event serves to honor his son.

"We're hoping to keep Paul's memory alive, to join his friends together in a group setting so that they can talk about him, remember him, so that with Paul's passing, something positive comes of it," Jeff Chaney said.

The first Paul Chaney Fitness Fundraiser was held in November, shortly after the 20-year-old lost his life. The event has now been moved to the summertime, and Paul Chaney's parents say they plan to continue holding the event each year so that the number of lives their son helps only continues to grow.

—