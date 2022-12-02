Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe to close on Christmas

OLATHE, Ks — Children explored every corner of Paulie’s Penguin Playground Friday morning, searching for this year’s new inflatables.

“And [you] just see the pure joy,” said Kaitlyn Arnold. “That’s always the fun part.”

Twenty years of penguin fun will end in a few short weeks on Christmas night.

Paul and his wife Cindy have created a front yard wonderland for people in the Kansas City area to enjoy. They’re hoping to sit back and relax in the years ahead.

“We’re old,” Cindy said.

Over the years, they’ve done more than create smiles for kids on this corner.

A donation bucket on their front porch has seen tens of thousands in donations for the leukemia and lymphoma society. They’re just $13,000 away from hitting the $100,000 mark.

Cindy, the original penguin lover in the family, gets just as much out of it as they put in.

“That is just heartwarming. And Kansas City as a whole, this area never fails when it comes to helping,” she said. “The love and compassion of the community has just really come through.”

The last chance to see all of Paulie’s penguins will be Christmas night. They are going to shut down the inflatables before midnight.

