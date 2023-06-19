'Pay homage to them': Kansas City hair braider reflects on history of braiding

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — While Juneteenth is a cause for celebration, it's also important to reflect on slavery and how enslaved African Americans survived before freedom.

Whether it's loc'd, or two strands or three, braiding styles have always been a part of African American culture.

However, there's a lot more to the story.

KSHB 41 Braid Heaven Salon "home of the bubble braids", in Kansas City, KS.

"I didn't think I was getting a history lesson," said Joyce White, a Braid Heaven Salon client.

White is one of Shelly Smith's clients who have been rotating in and out of this chair for several years.

On Monday, the conversation is different.

"The origins of it came from the 1700s in Africa with the slave trade," Smith, the co-owner of at Braid Heaven Salon, said. "They used braiding as a form of road maps when they wanted to escape from slavery. That was one of the reasons they started doing cornrows."

It's a painful reflection of what was necessary.

"Identifying the different tribes, knowing who's from what tribe," Smith said. "They used the cornrows to hide food, seeds, rice, so when they got to their destination they could plant and feed themselves."

A math teacher for 30 years, this is something White never heard about in history books.

"I didn't think it was important back then because it looked like they never really did anything with it, but it was important," White said.

Smith, who has roots in the South American country of Guyana, has been a part of the evolution of braided styles by creating a new technique "bubble braids" with her four sisters at Braid Heaven.

KSHB 41 Shelly Smith is doing "bubble braids" on her client, a technique created by her and her four sisters.

"Each one, teach one," she said. "What they knew they shared with us, what we know we share with the next generation?"

You know how the saying goes "we are our ancestors wildest dreams".

KSHB 41 The Smith sister's hair care line

"Be grateful for what we have and pay homage to them and acknowledge where this came from," Smith said.

Even if the roots are styled different now.

"It's not only a hairstyle it's our culture," Smith said.

