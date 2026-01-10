Peaceful vigil and rally planned at Mill Creek Park after fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

A peaceful community vigil and rally is planned for Saturday afternoon at Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza in solidarity with Minneapolis after the shooting death of Renee Good, as well as other communities impacted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions.

The event, titled "Stand with Minneapolis & ICE Out for Good," is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will include a moment of silence and remarks from local faith leaders, labor advocates, artists and community organizers.

Organizers say the goal is to honor lives lost, call for accountability, and highlight the human impact of immigration enforcement on families and communities.

The vigil is being organized by Boots on the Ground Midwest along with a coalition of groups across the Kansas City metropolitan area. It is part of a national day of action involving organizations such as Indivisible, MoveOn, the ACLU, United We Dream and Voto Latino.

Organizers say the event is open to the public and is planned to remain peaceful throughout.

