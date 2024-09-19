Peculiar church suspends associate professor accused of child sex crimes, is 'deeply concerned' by allegations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Peculiar church has suspended one of its associate pastors who was arrested in connection to a child pornography case.

Andrew Lovisone, 29, of Greenwood, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of promoting child pornography.

Lovisone had been an associate pastor with First Baptist Church-Peculiar at the time of his arrest.

In a statement, Pastor Nic Wilson and the Deacon Board of FBC Peculiar addressed the allegations against Lovisone.

"We are aware that Andy Lovisone has been charged with two counts of promoting child pornography," the statement said. "We are deeply concerned by these charges that are not condoned by the church and are strongly contrary to our beliefs. The church has been in communication with law enforcement and will continue to fully aid the investigation. Andy Lovisone has been suspended from his duties at the church at this time."

Court documents revealed the incidents that involved child pornography happened on July 3.

Lovisone allegedly admitted to detectives that he used applications download and share child pornography, court documents revealed.

He also told the detective child pornography would be found on his cellphone.

