Associate pastor at Peculiar, Missouri, church accused in child pornography case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who served as an associate pastor at a Peculiar, Missouri, Baptist church faces two counts of promoting child pornography.

Detectives arrested Andrew Lovisone, 29, of Greenwood, Missouri, about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The detectives also served search warrants in Cass County and Jackson County.

Both charges allege the incidents involving child pornography occurred on July 3.

Lovisone told a detective he used applications to download and share child sexual materials, a court document states.

He also told the detective he (the detective) would find child pornography on his cellphone.

Lovisone also admitted to downloading and uploading child pornography at his home and at the church.

The news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Department states Lovisone is being held without bond in the Cass County Jail

The sheriff's department wants anyone with additional information in the case to call (816) 380-5200.

KSHB 41 is using Lovisone's mug shot because of his position as a pastor and as a person who has access to children.

