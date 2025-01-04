Watch Now
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit at US 40 Highway, east 36th Terrace in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Independence, police said.

The incident happened at U.S. 40 Highway and east 36th Terrace S about 8 p.m.

Police said a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse was heading west on U.S. 40 Highway and hit the pedestrian who was on the road.

The pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the Traverse stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.


