Pedestrian critically injured after struck by car Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after being struck by a car.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Benton Boulevard on a reported pedestrian that had been struck.

Police say the pedestrian was struck by an unknown white vehicle while walking from the north side of Linwood to the south side.

The vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to stop after striking the pedestrian, continuing west on Linwood.

