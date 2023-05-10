Watch Now
Pedestrian critically injured in crash near 85th Street, Woodland Avenue

Posted at 5:27 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 06:27:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suffered critical injuries Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while running in the roadway in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of 85th Street and Woodland Avenue at around 8:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigation from police found that a man in his 30s was running around the middle of the intersection, when he was struck by a yellow Pontiac G5 driving east on 85th Street.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He is currently in stable condition.

