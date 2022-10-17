Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run, police say

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 11:33:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Monday morning hit-and-run in Kansas City, Missouri, has left a pedestrian in critical but stable condition, according to police.

At around 6:44 a.m., first responders were dispatched to 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.

Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Donna Drake said the victim was walking in the westbound lanes of 23rd Street wrapped in a blanket when the person either fell or lay down.

A gray Ford F150 traveling westbound ran over the pedestrian and did not stop, Drake said.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock