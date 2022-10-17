Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Monday morning hit-and-run in Kansas City, Missouri, has left a pedestrian in critical but stable condition, according to police.

At around 6:44 a.m., first responders were dispatched to 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.

Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Donna Drake said the victim was walking in the westbound lanes of 23rd Street wrapped in a blanket when the person either fell or lay down.

A gray Ford F150 traveling westbound ran over the pedestrian and did not stop, Drake said.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.