Pedestrian critically injured on US 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck around 7 p.m Monday night in the second traffic lane of U.S. 40 Highway at South Brentwood.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to the scene.

Police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west when a pedestrian attempted to cross the highway in front of the Chevrolet.

This resulted in the pedestrian being struck by the right front of the Chevrolet.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the collision and stayed to talk to police.