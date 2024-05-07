Pedestrian death shines light on the large number of hit-and-run accidents in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shenekia McCarver describes her reaction after the call from Kansas City, Missouri, police where she learned her sister, 46-year-old Kita Bee, was killed.

"I immediately just started screaming and hollering and crying," McCarver said. "That's something I will never get out of my mind. I will never, I can't sleep right now because every time I close my eyes, I just imagine getting that call."

Kita was killed May 3 when a vehicle hit her in the 3200 block of Independence Avenue and fled the scene.

“Just to leave like that is so devastating," McCarver said.

The police department said there have been 2,885 crashes involving pedestrians. More than 90 of those incidents were fatal.

A disturbing statistic: Nearly 50% of those pedestrian-involved crashes involve hit-and-run drivers.

Another family member, Brittany Davis, hopes Kita doesn't become another forgotten victim.

“We don’t want Kita to be another statistic," Davis said. "We don’t want Kita to fall under the unsolved hit-and-runs."

Kita's family believes someone knows something about what happened, but hasn't shared that information with investigators.

“When someone dies on the hands of someone else, it’s hurtful," Rodteshia Johnson said. "Losing a family member is already hurtful. It’s sad. Somebody has to speak up. The community has to start speaking up.”

