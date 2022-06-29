KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a vehicle crashed on Interstate 435, the passenger died after he exited the vehicle and was struck by two other vehicles while running on the interstate.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called to a fatality accident in the northbound lanes of I-435 and 23rd Street.

Police say they learned the victim was a passenger in a maroon Toyota RAV4 that was traveling on I-435 northbound, south of 23rd street. The Toyota overturned after going into the median on the west side of I-435.

The passenger got out of the car, and began to run northbound on I-435, when he was struck by a northbound maroon Chevrolet Spark. He was then struck a second time by a red Toyota Camry, according to KCPD.

The drivers that struck the victim immediately stopped and stayed on the scene.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

The driver of the RAV4 was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers that struck the victim were not injured, and there were no signs of impairment by either driver, police say.

Northbound I-435 was completely shut down for about three-and-a-half hours.

KCPD says this is the 45th fatality of the year.

