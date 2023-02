KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 36th Terrace near U.S. 40 Highway in Independence.

Police say an eastbound traveling 2011 Toyota Camry struck the pedestrian before two unidentified vehicles traveling westbound also struck the person.

The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene, according to Independence police.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

