Pedestrian dies in crash after running across Interstate 70

Posted at 6:35 AM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 07:35:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died in a fatal crash on Interstate 70 at East 27th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 11:04 p.m. Friday, a silver Hyundai Elantra was driving on eastbound I-70 in the third lane of travel.

A pedestrian ran from the inside shoulder across three lanes of the interstate and was struck by the Hyundai. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police said the driver did not see the pedestrian until the crash occurred.

The driver stopped at the exit at East 27th Street and reported the collision to police.

Both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai did not suffer any injuries, and the driver did not have any signs of impairment, per KCPD.

This is the 43rd traffic fatality of 2023.

