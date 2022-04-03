Watch
Pedestrian dies in single-vehicle collision Saturday night

Posted at 8:29 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 09:29:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a single-vehicle collision at East 87th Street and Newton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a black Ford Mustang was traveling west on East 87th Street, and a male pedestrian was crossing the street heading north.

Police say the Ford Mustang struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured.

This story is developing and will be updated.

