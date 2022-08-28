Pedestrian dies in Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died in a collision Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 71 and 43rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, the pedestrian was on the west side of the southbound lanes of U.S. 71.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the pedestrian ran out into the lanes of traffic directly in front of a southbound white Nissan Altima.

The Altima was not able to avoid the pedestrian, and struck the individual. A black Nissan Rogue directly behind the Altima then hit the pedestrian a second time, police say.

Both drivers stopped and remained at the location of the collision.

The pedestrian was declared dead on the scene.