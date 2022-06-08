Pedestrian dies in Wednesday morning crash in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Grandview, according to police.

A caller reported the collision around 9 a.m. in the 12100 block of Blue Ridge Extension, the Grandview Police Department said in a press release.

Officers later found a man was on the side of the road with apparent injuries from being struck by a vehicle, according to Grandview police. The Grandview Fire Department pronounced the man dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating in the investigation.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation.