Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after an overnight hit-and-run collision involving shots fired in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shots were fired in a parking lot at around 1:41 a.m. Sunday at 9th Street and Wyandotte Street, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says. Around the same time, a pedestrian was ducking between two vehicles.

One of the vehicles left the scene at a high rate of speed, and appears to have either dragged or ran over the pedestrian, police say. The vehicle then crashed into a silver Toyota Scion before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was transferred to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

