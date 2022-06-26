Watch Now
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 10:21:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after an overnight hit-and-run collision involving shots fired in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shots were fired in a parking lot at around 1:41 a.m. Sunday at 9th Street and Wyandotte Street, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says. Around the same time, a pedestrian was ducking between two vehicles.

One of the vehicles left the scene at a high rate of speed, and appears to have either dragged or ran over the pedestrian, police say. The vehicle then crashed into a silver Toyota Scion before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was transferred to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

