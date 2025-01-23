Pedestrian injured after being hit by Kansas City Parks and Recreation truck in River Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation truck on Wednesday, police said.

The crash happened near East 5th Street and Grand Boulevard just before 2:00 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found the truck was parked on the northbound curb of Grand Boulevard, just north of 5th Street.

The driver of the city vehicle began to drive away when it hit the pedestrian who was in front of the truck.

Police said the pedestrian went completely under the vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No word on why the pedestrian was in front of the truck, but police said the driver wasn't impaired.

