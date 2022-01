KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed crossing Interstate 35 late Thursday night.

Police were called to the southbound lanes of I-35, south of U.S. 69, around 10:15 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bernice Rodriguez, 38, of Liberty crossed the interstate in the path of a 2014 GMC Acadia.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.