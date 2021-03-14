Good Samaritan killed while checking on another crash victim in KCK early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed in Kansas City, Kansas while checking on another crash victim early Sunday morning.

KCK police were called to the 5900 block of Nogard on an injury accident just after 3:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two separate crashes involving three vehicles and one death.

The initial investigation indicates an SUV traveling southbound on 59th at Nogard was hit by a sedan traveling north.

The driver and passengers of the car left the sedan about a block away.

A woman stopped to check on the driver of the SUV and was later killed when her vehicle was hit by another truck.

The impact of that crash killed the woman.

The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was taken into custody.

An investigation is still underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call 816-474-TIPS.

