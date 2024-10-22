Pedestrian lying on street seriously injured after being hit by vehicle, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit while lying on a street in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to Red Bridge and Blue River roads on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota Corolla was heading north and hit the pedestrian despite trying to avoid them.

Police said the driver of the Corolla stayed at the scene and cooperated.

No word on why the pedestrian was lying on the road.

—

