Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck and killed on Gregory and Blue Ridge

Pedestrian struck and killed on Gregory and Blue Ridge
Steve Silvestri
Pedestrian struck and killed on Gregory and Blue Ridge
Pedestrian struck and killed on Gregory and Blue Ridge
Posted at 4:42 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 05:42:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Gregory Boulevard and Blue Ridge Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says emergency crews were called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival they discovered a male in the roadway.

Emergency Medical Service declared the man dead at the scene a short time later.

He has been identified as Kyle Clary, 36, or Grandview.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app