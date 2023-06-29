Pedestrian struck and killed on Gregory and Blue Ridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Gregory Boulevard and Blue Ridge Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says emergency crews were called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival they discovered a male in the roadway.

Emergency Medical Service declared the man dead at the scene a short time later.

He has been identified as Kyle Clary, 36, or Grandview.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

