Pedestrian struck and killed on I-435 by hit and run driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit and run driver on I-435 late Thursday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police department says just after 11:00 p.m. officers were called on the ramp of I-435 northbound from I-70 westbound on a pedestrian fatality hit and run.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a pedestrian was crossing the highway and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle who left the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

