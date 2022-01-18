Watch
Pedestrian struck by car over weekend dies from injuries

Posted at 9:05 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 10:05:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person hit by a car on Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, has died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday in the 900 block of Barnett Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

KCKPD was notified Tuesday that the person died.

Police did not specify whether the vehicle that hit the victim stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

