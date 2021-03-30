Pedestrian struck, killed by train in De Soto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after being hit by a train Tuesday night in De Soto.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the victim was an adult and that it’s unknown at this time why the man was on the train tracks.

The victim's name has not been released.

The incident happened near the intersection of 79th Street and Ottawa Street in De Soto, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office accident team has been activated to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.