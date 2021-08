KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in Independence after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on southbound Missouri Route 291 at 23rd Street.

A southbound Chevrolet Malibu hit a pedestrian who had run into traffic, according to a news release.

The pedestrian died at Centerpoint Hospital, where they were being treated for injuries.

The crash still is under investigation and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.