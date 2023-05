KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a pedestrian fatality late Sunday night.

Officers say about 10:20 p.m. a vehicle traveling east on Kansas Avenue struck an adult male walking westbound in the eastbound lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the vehicle and a witness remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.