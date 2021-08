KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-70 just past Fairfax Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officials said the driver didn't stay at the scene.

The pedestrian's condition is unknown at this time.

Three eastbound lanes were closed as crews work to clear the scene.

It appeared they'd reopened some time around 6 a.m.

