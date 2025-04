KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck on I-435NB near Parvin Road early Monday morning.

Just after 4:00 a.m. emergency crews were called to I-435NB near Parvin road after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

I-435NB is shut down at Parvin Road while crews investigate the crash.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

Motorists are encouraged to pick an alternate route.