KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Lee's Summit.

The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. on westbound Interstate 470 near Pryor Road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Westbound lanes of I-470 were shut down while MSHP investigated the accident.

No other information was available late Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.