Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run at 82nd Terrace, Troost Avenue

Nick Kastelan/KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to Troost Avenue and E 82nd Terrace on reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation found the pedestrian was crossing Troost Avenue and was later hit by an unknown vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

