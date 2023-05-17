Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash at Independence, Cleveland avenues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash at Independence and Cleveland avenues.

Police say a white Mitsubishi Diamante was driving westbound on Independence Avenue, when it struck the male pedestrian, who was crossing the road.

The Mitsubishi left the scene of the crash, before returning within minutes.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, while the driver received treatment on the scene.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.