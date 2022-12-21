Peek inside 'The Rabbit HOle', an immersive children's lit museum being built in NKC

You may have seen the rabbits hopping along in front of the Kansas City skyline in North Kansas City but did you know inside that warehouse, they’re working to bring the pages of Children’s literature to life?

Debbie Pettid and Pete Cowdin hope to open The Rabbit HOle in the fall of 2023. They started working on it about seven years ago but it’s been a dream decades in the making, even from the time they ran the Reading Reptile in Brookside. Now, they’re getting close, hoping to open next year.

“When I was a kid, I always tried to make the space I was reading about,” said Pettid. “We are making something that exists nowhere else in the country,” said Cowdin.

From Flat Stanley to Madeline to the world of Frog and Toad and dozens more, Pettid, Cowdin, and their team have been busy creating the ‘Explor-A-Storium’. They say the 165,000 sq foot building will have dozens of exhibits that include some stories you know word for word and some you may have never heard.

“This isn’t an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ museum, but Alice fell down the rabbit hole and was immersed in another world and I think that’s what we’re creating here,” said Cowdin. “We’ve had to go out and really forge new ground and creating agreements with authors, publishers, and estates to get the rights to these books to do these projects and that’s a trust relationship totally because when you’re dealing with an estate and the children of an author,” said Cowdin, “They’re very protective of that.”

When you go into the iconic ‘Great Green Room’ from ‘Goodnight Moon’, you are transported into what has become a precious book for so many. “There were teachers and librarians who were literally crying when they were in it,” said Pettid about a small group who got to see it. And when you pick up the telephone in that ‘great green room’, you can hear Thacher Hurd, the son of the illustrator, telling you the story.

“As soon as they contacted me, I was like ‘Yes! This is great and I really wanna do this,” said Hurd. “I know my father would have loved it.”

Their team of fabricators work for perfection because these creations have to essentially look just like the pages from which they come.

“Kids and adults remember experiences,” said Pettid about the space intended to inspire all ages and generations together. “That’s where learning can kind of grow out of.”

“Our commitment is to bring children and their families into The Rabbit HOle to discover stories in a new way,” said Cowdin.

If you’ve seen the first two rabbits lit on the warehouse roof in North Kansas City, they’re hoping to light the third rabbit in January once they hit their latest fundraising goal of $500,000 as part of the $15 million project.

You can find more and follow their progress on their website.

