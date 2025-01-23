'People are scared': KC-area churches, schools, hospitals grapple with Trump's new immigration policy

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

—

Members of Redemption Church in Olathe, Kansas, have been calling Pastor Mandy Hill about President Donald Trump’s new policy on immigration.

The church offers services in Spanish and provides free English classes to members — many of whom are immigrants.

"People are scared and upset," Hill, the pastor for justice initiatives and community life, said. "People are unsettled and want to know what to do."

Chris Morrison Mandy Hill is pastor of justice initiatives and community life at Redemption Church in Olathe, Kansas.

Trump signed an executive order this week which lives up to campaign promises he made to crack down on illegal immigration.

The new policy takes away sanctuary status that keeps immigration agents from arresting people in the country illegally while they're at churches, schools and hospitals.

"We will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," Trump said Monday.

Pool photo President Donald Trump speaks at his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Hill said a worst case scenario would be for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to burst into the church on a Sunday and arrest members.

"It's really upsetting to know in just one fell swoop what was considered safe space for people, that could all be turned upside down," Hill said.

KSHB 41 News heard from the Olathe, Kansas City, Kansas, and Liberty, Missouri, school districts.

All of them said they’re reviewing the president’s new policy and how it might impact their districts.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. While these changes are being analyzed, our focus will continue to be on protecting and supporting our students and families," Olathe Public Schools said in a memo to staff members.

Hospitals in the Kansas City area are also weighing the effects of the new policy.

"The University of Kansas Health System is working to better understand all of the recently enacted Executive Orders signed by President Trump and the impacts each of them has on the delivery of health care services to our communities and on our organization as an employer and community resource," a spokesperson for University of Kansas Health System said in a statement.

Immigration advocates worry the new rule could prevent some migrant families from getting medical attention or attending schools.

While there is confusion about the exact impact of the policy, Hill said one thing will remain certain: Redemption Church will continue to provide services to the immigrants in its neighborhood.

"It is the way we literally worship, it’s part of the way we live out our faith, to be in solidarity and be united with the immigrant, the orphan, the widow, the vulnerable people," she said.

—