Person hit by a car in hit-and-run near Edwardsville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Edwardsville Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say the person was hit in the 9700 block of Kaw Drive.

The suspect vehicle is a black 2002-2003 Nissan Murano.

It may have moderate to severe front passenger damage and is suspected to have fled east into Kansas City, Kansas.

If you have information on a vehicle matching that description, call 911.

There is no additional information on the victim's condition.