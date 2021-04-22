Persuasive 3rd grader convinces Walmart to start selling Pokémon stuffed animals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What started as a virtual classroom assignment has ended with learning the life lesson; you can do anything you set your mind to, even when it comes to stuffed animals.

Renner Elementary third-grader Jaydon Bruce was given a persuasive writing assignment and he made it personal.

Like many other kids his age, Jaydon is a huge fan of the Pokémon sword and shield stuff animals, but they were hard to come by.

So Jaydon took matters into his own hands and wrote to his local Walmart in Kansas City, Missouri and asked them to start selling the stuffed animals.

His letter described the trails of what it takes to get your hands on one, and of course, how selling them would be good for business.

KSHB

Jaydon had no idea his well-written letter had made its way up to Walmart's headquarters... until the location's General Manager, Justin Ramsey, surprised Jaydon in his class Zoom session Thursday morning, announcing that thanks to his persuasive letter – Walmart’s Boardwalk location will begin selling them.

"It is fantastic that you all took the time to give companies and other people feedback," Ramsey told Mrs. Ziegler's third-grade class. "that is an important skill to learn and it is very important as we continue to move forward in our growth as a country and as kids, that you learn how to give that feedback."

KSHB Justin Ramsey with the local Walmart on Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City surprises Jaydon, Mrs. Ziegler's third-grade class with a special announcement.

"I was surprised that he came and actually responded because I thought that no one would - that he wouldn't answer, but I got a response," Jaydon said.

Just when Jaydon thought the lesson was over, Ramsey made one more appearance, in-person, outside Renner Elementary School Thursday with several of his favorite Pokemon Sword and Shield stuffed animals for Jaydon to take home.

KSHB Jaydon opening his new Pokémon gifts from Justin Ramsey of Walmart.

Sending the clear message to kids: your voice matters.

"Every person in this world has a voice especially young people like you and we are glad that we got a chance to get that voice from you," Ramsey said as he handed over a bag full of Jaydon's favorite Sword and Shield characters. "These are a gift, from us to you."