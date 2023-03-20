Pet Resource Center of Kansas City helps pet owners combat inflation

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City (PRCKC) reports the demand for emergency vet services and pet food continue to increase.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, pet food saw an increase of 15.2% compared to this time last year, leading some owners to turn to PRCKC for help.

“We are doing roughly 70 spay neuter surgeries each day, we're seeing 200 of pets a day at least in our building, just through all of our services,” explained Kristin Roth, Chief Operating Officer with PRCKC. "I would say pet food pantry is also a place that has really grown, so people needing to (can) come and get a bag of food each month.”

In 2021, PRCKC distributed 22.8 tons of pet food, last year they distributed 30 tons of pet food and they think this year is on track to surpass last year's demand. The costs to run PRCKC is also on the rise, but Roth says it’s during hard economic times pet parents need their furry friends the most.

“We have owners come in frequently who their pet means the world to them and it is sometimes their lifeline,” Roth said. “We really want to be there for them and provide what they need to keep a happy and healthy pet.”

Crystal Nery lives in Kansas City and recently became a cat mom, as a college student she’s relying on PRCKC for her cat’s vet needs.

"It's really difficult because I go to college, so I’m really short on money and don't really have a lot of money to spare and I pay full price,” Nery said.

PRCKC relies on grants and donations to keep them afloat but they are in need of volunteers.

They’re also hosting a pet food pantry on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m., it’s free but you do have to fill out an application .

"We do have clients who have told us in the past that ... maybe they're feeding their pet before they feed themselves, so if we can be there to help meet that need, we're really happy," Roth said.

