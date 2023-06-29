Pettis County, Missouri declares ‘state of emergency’ due to drought

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pettis County, Missouri, Board of County Commissioners Thursday issued a state of emergency in the county due to ongoing drought conditions.

According to Thursday’s update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, Pettis County is one of several mid-Missouri counties classified as being in an “extreme drought.”

The latest update places the entire county in the category, a deterioration from last week’s update, in which roughly nine percent of the county was still holding on to a “severe drought” designation.

Thursday’s emergency declaration by the county commission places the entire county under a burn ban. The declaration also “strongly discourages” shooting off fireworks into the air.

The burn ban does permit using a grill with a lid.

Earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced changes in policies and other assistance to help residents and business owners navigate the effects of the drought.

Options available for residents include free access to boat ramps in the area to pump water to fill tanks for livestock purposes. Officials have also set up a hay directory for farmers needing hay for livestock.

Additional agricultural resources are available through county-level soil and water conservation district offices.